Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.