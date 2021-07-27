Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,369 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

