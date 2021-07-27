Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,951 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 340,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

