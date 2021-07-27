Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 95,132 Shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,132 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

