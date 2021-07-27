TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $43,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TopBuild by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

