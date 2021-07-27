Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

