Barclays PLC Acquires 6,087 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

