Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

