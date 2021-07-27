Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.39% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $18,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.11.

