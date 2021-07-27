Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Givaudan (GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/23/2021 – Givaudan was given a new $96.89 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2021 – Givaudan was given a new $96.89 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

7/19/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Givaudan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Givaudan was given a new $95.03 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/1/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

6/2/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan SA has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

