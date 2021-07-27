$226.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report $226.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $230.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

SHC stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.