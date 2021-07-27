Schindler’s (SHLAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 price target on shares of Schindler and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.05. Schindler has a 52 week low of $249.25 and a 52 week high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

