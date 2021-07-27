Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

