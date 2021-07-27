Enviva Partners (EVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVA opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.80 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

