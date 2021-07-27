Carrier Global (CARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CARR opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

