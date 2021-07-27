Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,350 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.57. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.