Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of Monro worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.