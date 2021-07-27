Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 227,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 336.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,599,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

