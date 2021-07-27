Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

