HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Donegal Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,459,772.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

