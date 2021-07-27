HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 8,888 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,426,000 after acquiring an additional 271,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,087,000 after acquiring an additional 197,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

