Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ciena worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

CIEN stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,474 shares of company stock worth $2,789,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

