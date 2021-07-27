HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth about $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth about $742,000.

FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

