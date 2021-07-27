Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 34,767 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 307.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BayCom by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

