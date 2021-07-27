Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a current ratio of 14.69. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.53 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.