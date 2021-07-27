16,516 Shares in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 15.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $557.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

