HRT Financial LP Invests $451,000 in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 1.62% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA ERY opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.