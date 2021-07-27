Greenvale Capital LLP Purchases 1,248,550 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the quarter. Cars.com accounts for 8.0% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Cars.com worth $73,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Cars.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.