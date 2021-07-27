Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 722,541 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

