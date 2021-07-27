Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ormat Technologies worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

