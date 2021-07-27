Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,110 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Allakos worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

