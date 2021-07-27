Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 173,657 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 374,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

