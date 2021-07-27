Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

