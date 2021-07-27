Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Duluth worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duluth by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

