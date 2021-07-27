Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 219 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Murphy USA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

