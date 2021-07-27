Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,381 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,381 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meredith were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,188,000 after buying an additional 345,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meredith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,189,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meredith by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MDP opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

