Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 261.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,061,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 767,591 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $130,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 248.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 149,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 435.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,195,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 972,281 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.