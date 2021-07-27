EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENS opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

