Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 675 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

