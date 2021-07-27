Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 73,475 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $855.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

