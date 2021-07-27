Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ICU Medical worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 156,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.99. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

