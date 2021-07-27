Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 6,556 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The First Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The First Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

