Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.30 Million Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.32% of West Bancorporation worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

