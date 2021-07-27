GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,235 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after buying an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 142,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

