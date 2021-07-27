Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $671,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in XPEL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,767. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

