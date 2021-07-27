Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after buying an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

