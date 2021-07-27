Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,304 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Premier Financial worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

PFC stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $35.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

