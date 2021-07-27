Head-To-Head Survey: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) vs. Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Volkswagen and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 4.91% 8.89% 2.26% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volkswagen and Forum Merger III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 1 6 10 0 2.53 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forum Merger III has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.31%. Given Forum Merger III’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forum Merger III is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Forum Merger III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $265.83 billion 0.63 $10.13 billion $1.98 16.77 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Forum Merger III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment covers the development, production, and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses; and the corresponding genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment deals with the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbine,s and chemical reactor systems; and the production of gear units, propulsion component,s and testing systems. The Financial Services segment involves dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management services. The company was founded on May 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

As of June 25, 2021, Forum Merger III Corporation was acquired by Electric Last Mile, Inc., in a reverse merger transaction.

