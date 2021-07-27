Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

