Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.42.

NYSE:LAD opened at $372.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

